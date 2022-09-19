Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 179,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,503,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,605,000 after purchasing an additional 148,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 143,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $49.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $65.79.

