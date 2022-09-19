Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 2,994 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $47.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

