Procyon Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of BCE by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock opened at $46.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.04. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.719 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 114.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.10.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

