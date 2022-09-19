The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Clorox by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox Increases Dividend

CLX opened at $141.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.75. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

