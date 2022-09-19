Procyon Advisors LLC Has $648,000 Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,151,000 after acquiring an additional 202,346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 168.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after buying an additional 146,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,524,000 after buying an additional 132,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 787,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,004,000 after buying an additional 110,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WHR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $145.06 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $143.87 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.40.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

