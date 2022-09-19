Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $59.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $80.20.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

