Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BATS:CALF opened at $34.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81.

