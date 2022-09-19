Ardevora Asset Management LLP Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16,298.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,772 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,072 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $54,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 40.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $193.30 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Visa Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
