Short Interest in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Grows By 25.5%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after buying an additional 3,239,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,764,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,845,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,421,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,032 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DELL opened at $37.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.43.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.08%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

