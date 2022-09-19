Short Interest in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Grows By 25.5%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELLGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after buying an additional 3,239,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,764,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,845,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,421,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,032 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE DELL opened at $37.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.43.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.08%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

