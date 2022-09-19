Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 8,825 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,825 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.84.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet Price Performance

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $50.42 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $74.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

