Short Interest in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Grows By 25.8%

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 962,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 4,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Flowserve stock opened at $27.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America raised Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Flowserve from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

