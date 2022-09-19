Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 106.8% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 78.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $314.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.44.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,182 shares of company stock worth $22,033,688. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.33.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

