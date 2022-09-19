Range Financial Group LLC Sells 1,802 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Range Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Navient to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Navient stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 15.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.50 million. Navient had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

