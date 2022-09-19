CVA Family Office LLC Sells 100 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on URI. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.82.

Shares of URI stock opened at $286.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

