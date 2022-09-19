Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Acquired by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Beazer Homes USA worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 302,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 139,781 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 13.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $526.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.33 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

