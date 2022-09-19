Range Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC owned 0.20% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

NYSEARCA:PMAR opened at $30.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $32.61.

