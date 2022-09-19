NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 383.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 895 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,128 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,948 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $22,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $159.94 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $140.33 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.78 and a 200 day moving average of $173.70.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

