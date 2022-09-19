Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Insider Activity

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $191.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

About Lowe's Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

