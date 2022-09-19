CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 650 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after buying an additional 379,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,307,000 after buying an additional 217,701 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Aflac by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after buying an additional 799,609 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aflac by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,787,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,268,000 after buying an additional 127,487 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AFL. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

NYSE:AFL opened at $59.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

