88,136 Shares in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Bought by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Range Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Chico’s FAS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,185,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,601,992.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chico’s FAS Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $621.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.19.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Featured Stories

