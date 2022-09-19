Range Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Range Financial Group LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $113.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.92. The firm has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.47.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.