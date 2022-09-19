CVA Family Office LLC Sells 480 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in NIKE by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in NIKE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 323,018 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in NIKE by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 222,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after buying an additional 26,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc boosted its position in NIKE by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,933 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Price Performance

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.42.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $104.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.90 and a 200-day moving average of $116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

