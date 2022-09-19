CVA Family Office LLC Sells 155 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

3M Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $116.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.68 and a 200-day moving average of $140.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

