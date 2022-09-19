CVA Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $103.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $111.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.35.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FISV. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

