CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $156.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.41. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

