JavaScript Token Price Up 79.5% Over Last Week (JS)

JavaScript Token (JS) traded 99.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 19th. JavaScript Token has a total market cap of $10,474.48 and $8.00 worth of JavaScript Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JavaScript Token has traded 79.5% higher against the dollar. One JavaScript Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00115626 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005341 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005341 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002361 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00896744 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About JavaScript Token
JavaScript Token’s total supply is 7,991,996 coins. The official website for JavaScript Token is jschain.io. JavaScript Token’s official Twitter account is @js_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling JavaScript Token
