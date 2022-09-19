Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on TROX. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.
Tronox Stock Down 0.4 %
Tronox stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.89. Tronox has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,068,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,043 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,550,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tronox by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,935,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,513,000 after buying an additional 1,095,514 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in Tronox by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,676,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after buying an additional 794,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Tronox by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,205,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after buying an additional 756,737 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tronox Company Profile
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
