Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TROX. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Tronox Stock Down 0.4 %

Tronox stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.89. Tronox has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tronox had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,068,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,043 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,550,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tronox by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,935,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,513,000 after buying an additional 1,095,514 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in Tronox by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,676,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after buying an additional 794,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Tronox by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,205,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after buying an additional 756,737 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

