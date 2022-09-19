Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Lifted to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of TSUKY opened at $40.05 on Monday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile
