Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) Price Reaches $1.79 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Ethereum Stake coin can now be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00009548 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Stake has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Stake has a total market capitalization of $357,548.14 and approximately $32.00 worth of Ethereum Stake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00115626 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005341 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005341 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002361 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00896744 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Ethereum Stake Coin Profile
Ethereum Stake’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Ethereum Stake’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Stake’s official website is ethereumstake.farm.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Stake
