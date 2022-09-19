Falcon Project (FNT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Falcon Project (FNT) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $362,799.17 and approximately $233.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00115626 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005341 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005341 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002361 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00896744 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Falcon Project Coin Profile
Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Falcon Project Coin Trading
