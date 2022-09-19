Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Target Price to €18.00

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($22.45) to €18.00 ($18.37) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JCDXF. Barclays decreased their target price on JCDecaux from €16.00 ($16.33) to €15.75 ($16.07) in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.49) to €16.90 ($17.24) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. AlphaValue cut JCDecaux to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.27.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $13.41 on Monday. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.