EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) PT Raised to €6.10

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Societe Generale from €5.12 ($5.22) to €6.10 ($6.22) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.70 ($5.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, EDP – Energias de Portugal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock opened at $49.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $58.64.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal ( OTCMKTS:EDPFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

