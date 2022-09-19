Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Raised to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Trading Up 2.0 %

TOL stock opened at $43.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $32,561,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 380.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.