LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Given New €92.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €158.00 ($161.22) to €92.00 ($93.88) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kempen & Co raised shares of LEG Immobilien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of LEG Immobilien from €140.00 ($142.86) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LEG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LEG Immobilien from €105.00 ($107.14) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research report on Friday.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Stock Down 0.5 %

LEG Immobilien stock opened at $72.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.35. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $158.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.51.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.