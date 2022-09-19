Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given New €34.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €57.00 ($58.16) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vonovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Vonovia from €59.50 ($60.71) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Vonovia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of VNNVF stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

