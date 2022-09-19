Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Price Target Lowered to €55.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($71.43) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDMGF. Barclays decreased their price target on Icade from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Icade from €74.00 ($75.51) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Icade from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on Icade from €81.50 ($83.16) to €68.50 ($69.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Icade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.53.

Get Icade alerts:

Icade Stock Performance

CDMGF opened at $44.03 on Monday. Icade has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average is $54.51.

About Icade

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.