Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shiseido Stock Performance

SSDOY stock opened at $36.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.88. Shiseido has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $72.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Shiseido had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.