First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities

Investment analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$19.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS FCXXF opened at $11.91 on Monday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.