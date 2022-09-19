Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Price Target Cut to €70.00

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €80.00 ($81.63) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Covivio from €73.00 ($74.49) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Covivio Stock Performance

Shares of GSEFF opened at $53.40 on Monday. Covivio has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $80.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.90.

About Covivio

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with 25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

