Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $729,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 88,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 172.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 91,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $74.99 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.97 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.