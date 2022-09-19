Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $2,843,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 88,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $87.43 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

