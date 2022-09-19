180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,859 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 741,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 814,495 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,731,000 after buying an additional 293,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

CLF opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

