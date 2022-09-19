YENTEN Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (YTN)

YENTEN (YTN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar. YENTEN has a total market cap of $40,059.25 and $2.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YENTEN

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling YENTEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

