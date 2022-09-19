Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the period. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUBN opened at $25.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.51. Auburn National Bancorporation has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $37.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56.

Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.07%.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

