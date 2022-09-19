Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Short Interest Down 9.8% in August

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper
In other Kemper news, Director Jason N. Gorevic bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,977. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Kemper
Kemper Price Performance
KMPR opened at $46.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kemper has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $70.65.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.54) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kemper will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.
Kemper Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.55%.
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
