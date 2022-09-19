Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Short Interest Down 9.8% in August

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In other Kemper news, Director Jason N. Gorevic bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,977. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kemper

Kemper Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Kemper by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 4.9% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 7.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kemper by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Kemper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

KMPR opened at $46.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kemper has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $70.65.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.54) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kemper will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.55%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

