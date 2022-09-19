Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Short Interest Up 12.6% in August

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,940,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 12,380,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
Aurora Innovation Trading Down 8.0 %
Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. Aurora Innovation has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $17.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,081,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,095,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,947,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,041,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,751,000. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
