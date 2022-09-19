STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.00 Million

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $17,864.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00115626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005341 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00896744 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

