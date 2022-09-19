STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.00 Million

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $17,864.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00115626 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005341 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005341 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002361 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00896744 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About STARSHIP
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling STARSHIP
