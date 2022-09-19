Short Interest in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW) Drops By 14.2%

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the August 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Technology Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12.

About Aurora Technology Acquisition

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

