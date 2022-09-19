Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $194.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.93. The firm has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

