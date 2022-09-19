ShipChain (SHIP) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

ShipChain (SHIP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 19th. ShipChain has a total market cap of $135,896.27 and approximately $55.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ShipChain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software.SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem.”

